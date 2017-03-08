7:02 pm, March 8, 2017
Africa News

Gambia investigators exhume remains of opposition activist

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 6:44 pm 03/08/2017 06:44pm
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Police in Gambia say investigators have exhumed the remains of an opposition activist whose death last year sparked a series of protests that were once rare in the West African country.

Police spokesman Foday Conta says Solo Sandeng’s remains were exhumed Saturday in the presence of his brother and son and will be examined to determine the cause of death.

Sandeng was arrested last April 14 for spearheading a peaceful demonstration demanding electoral reforms ahead of December elections. He was allegedly tortured by security forces.

His death became a rallying point for the opposition, sparking further protests.

President Yahya Jammeh lost the December election to the opposition coalition candidate, Adama Barrow. Jammeh had ruled Gambia for more than 22 years and oversaw a government accused of human rights violations.

