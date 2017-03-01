6:49 am, March 1, 2017
Ethiopian schools linked to Turkish cleric are sold

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 6:20 am 03/01/2017 06:20am
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A network of schools in Ethiopia linked to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of masterminding a failed coup attempt last year, is changing ownership.

The sale of the Nejashi Ethio-Turkish International Schools follows pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is urging countries that host institutions inspired by Gulen to close or take them over.

Cecil Aydin, a coordinator at the schools in Ethiopia, this week described the sale of the school network to a group of German educators as a “business decision.”

Aydin did not identify the new owners. The German embassy has not commented.

Ethiopia previously said the schools would be handed over to a foundation backed by the Turkish government.

