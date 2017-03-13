5:12 am, March 13, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Car bomb blast kills…

Car bomb blast kills 6 near hotel in Somalia’s capital

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 4:42 am 03/13/2017 04:42am
Share
Rescuers carry away a man who was wounded in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suicide car bomber detonated near a hotel in Somalia’s capital Monday morning, killing at least six people and injuring four others, police said.

The bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said. Ambulances rushed to the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group al-Shabab has often targeted hotels in Mogadishu. A hotel attack in late January killed at least 26 people.

Despite being ousted from most of its key strongholds in south and central Somalia, the extremist group continues to carry out deadly guerrilla attacks across the country. In the past couple of years it has started to target checkpoints and bases of both the Somali military and the multinational African Union force.

Al-Shabab poses a major challenge to Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who has vowed to make security a priority in this Horn of Africa country as the fragile central government seeks to expand its control outside key areas like the capital.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Car bomb blast kills…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News