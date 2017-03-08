10:01 am, March 8, 2017
AP PHOTOS: International Women’s Day in South Africa

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:32 am 03/08/2017 09:32am
Puseletso Mofokeng, a traditional healer trainee in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2017. Mofokeng, 48, left her home, husband and four children in May 2016 in order to train to become a traditional healer. She said Women's Day "is a day when women can reflect and empower each other". (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — International Women’s Day meant another day begging on a South African street corner, seeking money to care for children and a sick husband. It meant another day of training to become a traditional healer. Another day of selling fried dough cakes and bananas on a street in an industrial area to support five children. Another day’s work in a beauty salon, as a nanny, and as a pastor. Another day of reflection.

The day is “a reminder that we must always stand for ourselves,” said Maggie Malope, the 51-year-old street vendor. The Associated Press spoke to a range of women in the Johannesburg area.

