AP PHOTOS: International Women’s Day in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — International Women’s Day meant another day begging on a South African street corner, seeking money to care for children and a sick husband. It meant another day of training to become a traditional healer. Another day of selling fried dough cakes and bananas on a street in an industrial area to support five children. Another day’s work in a beauty salon, as a nanny, and as a pastor. Another day of reflection.

The day is “a reminder that we must always stand for ourselves,” said Maggie Malope, the 51-year-old street vendor. The Associated Press spoke to a range of women in the Johannesburg area.