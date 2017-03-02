11:21 am, March 2, 2017
2 said trapped after roof collapse at South Africa hospital

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:02 am 03/02/2017 11:02am
Emergency staff work at the scene of a roof collapse at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, Thursday March 2, 2017. Local reports say at least two people are trapped in the rubble after some local officials earlier had raised concerns about safety issues at the hospital. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least two people were trapped after part of a hospital roof collapsed in Johannesburg, local reports said Thursday.

Gauteng health official Gwen Ramokgopa confirmed that five people were injured at Charlotte Maxeke hospital, including two patients, two construction workers and one staffer, the Mail & Guardian newspaper reported. Ramokgopa said the rest of the hospital was safe, the report said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse at the entrance of the academic hospital. Images posted on Twitter by paramedic company ER24 showed workers in hard hats scrambling to remove rubble.

Some local officials earlier had raised concerns about safety issues at the hospital, local broadcaster eNCA reported.

