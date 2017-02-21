3:36 am, February 21, 2017
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe turns 93, says he will stand in 2018 polls

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 3:13 am 02/21/2017 03:13am
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has described his wife Grace, an increasingly political figure, as “fireworks” in an interview marking his 93rd birthday.

While the leader’s birthday is Tuesday, a large celebration is scheduled for Saturday in tribute to Mugabe, who has ruled since independence from white minority rule in 1980. Grace Mugabe has defended her husband against critics who say it is time for him to step down, saying the ruling party should field him as a corpse if he dies before elections next year.

In an interview shown late Monday on state broadcaster ZBC, Mugabe says the women’s wing of the ruling ZANU-PF party chose Grace Mugabe as its head because of her political ambitions. Mugabe also repeats his pledge to stand in elections in 2018.

Africa News
