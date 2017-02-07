2:43 pm, February 7, 2017
Witnesses: Soldiers open fire in Ivory Coast town

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:14 am 02/07/2017 08:14am
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Witnesses say soldiers have opened fire in the southeast Ivory Coast town of Adiake in a continuation of unrest that began a month ago.

A teacher in the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety, said Tuesday’s gunfire came from a camp of Ivorian special forces and that soldiers blocked nearby roads.

Adiake is located nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s commercial hub.

On Jan. 6, soldiers in the city of Bouake staged a mutiny over unpaid bonuses and other grievances, firing weapons into the air and blocking main roads. Though they reached a deal with the government, other soldiers and other elements of the security forces have since sought payoffs of their own.

