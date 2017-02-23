5:09 am, February 23, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Northbound I-295 is being diverted onto Malcolm X Ave. due to serious crash.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Somalia's new president appoints…

Somalia’s new president appoints prime minister

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:50 am 02/23/2017 04:50am
4 Shares
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed speaks at his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Somalia's new leader, who also holds U.S. citizenship, was inaugurated Wednesday while promising to restore dignity to the troubled Horn of Africa nation but warning it will take another two decades to "fix" the country. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has appointed a political newcomer as the prime minister just before he departed to Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip since he was inaugurated.

Somali-born Norwegian national Hassan Ali Khaire, the former executive Africa of the British energy explorer Soma Oil, was appointed as the new prime minister Thursday morning.

Mohamed, who was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, also holds U.S. citizenship. He was elected earlier this month in a step toward establishing Somalia’s first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century.

The new president has vowed to make security a priority in a country where Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist group, al-Shabab, still carries out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere. On Sunday, a car bomb in the capital killed at least 34.

Al-Shabab, earlier this week denounced Mohamed’s election, calling him an apostate, and vowed to keep fighting. Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State organization also have emerged in Somalia.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Somalia's new president appoints…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News