Somali extremists announce public killings of 4 for spying

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:47 am 02/06/2017 09:47am
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s al-Shabab extremist group announced it has killed four men accused of spying for the CIA and the Kenya and Somali governments.

The insurgents announced the killings on its Andalus radio, saying they were carried out in a public square in Jamame, in Lower Jubba region, late Sunday.

The group said it killed Siyad Ali Abdi, 26, Ahmed Ibrahim, 28, Yusuf Makaran, 58, and Abdullahi Omar, 26, after its court convicted them of assisting drone attacks in Somalia which killed rebel leaders.

Al-Shabab, al-Qaida’s East African affiliate, has been fighting for years to impose a strict version of Islam in this Horn of Africa nation.

Despite losing territory in recent years, the group continues to carry out lethal attacks in many parts of the country, especially Mogadishu.

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Somali extremists announce public…
Africa News