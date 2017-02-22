3:37 pm, February 22, 2017
Nigeria says gunmen kidnap 2 Germans from northern village

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 3:15 pm 02/22/2017 03:15pm
KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say gunmen have kidnapped two Germans from a village in northern Nigeria.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Aliyu Usman with the Kaduna Police Command confirmed that gunmen took archaeologist Peter Breunig and associate Johannes Behringer from Jenjela village in Kaduna state on Wednesday morning.

Usman says police are working with villagers to try to rescue them.

They are said to be part of a four-person team from Goethe University in Frankfurt collaborating with Nigeria’s National Commission for Museum and Monuments.

