Nigeria court: Forfeit $110 million linked to oil minister

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 4:38 pm 02/16/2017 04:38pm
WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court has handed the government more than $110 million seized from bank accounts linked to the former oil minister.

It’s the first major victory for the anti-corruption Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, though the amount is negligible compared to the $20 billion in oil sales that allegedly went missing while Diezani Alison-Madueke was oil minister.

The anti-corruption commission alleges she stole the forfeited money from the state oil company.

Alison-Madueke has denied all allegations of corruption.

The commission announced Thursday’s ruling on social media and declared “the former minister is being prosecuted.”

Judge Muslim Hassan ordered the forfeiture after nobody showed up in court Thursday to claim the money or prove its legitimacy. It was held in local naira currency and U.S. dollars in three Nigerian banks.

Africa News
