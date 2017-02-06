4:17 pm, February 6, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Hundreds of Nigerians protest…

Hundreds of Nigerians protest corruption; Buhari ill abroad

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:05 am 02/06/2017 09:05am
Share

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Hundreds of Nigerians are protesting against poverty and corruption as President Muhammadu Buhari’s prolonged absence for medical tests abroad raises political and economic tensions.

Protester Omoyele Sowore says Nigerians are tired of his “absentee government.” Prices of food and other goods have soared as Nigeria confronts low international prices for oil on which the government depends and a devalued naira currency because of massive shortages of foreign currency.

Despite Buhari’s campaign promise to fight endemic corruption, his government has not achieved any successful high-profile prosecutions.

A spokesman says Buhari is extending his two-week vacation in London to complete unspecified medical tests. Songhai Advisory risk analysis says the indefinite extension fuels suspicions about the 74-year-old leader’s capacity to govern and increases political and economic uncertainty.

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Hundreds of Nigerians protest…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News