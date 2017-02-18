5:00 am, February 18, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Hagerstown I-70 eastbound stopped after exit 35/MD-66 due to crash investigation. Westbound to move after responders reposition.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Gambia's new president set…

Gambia’s new president set for inauguration

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:43 am 02/18/2017 04:43am
Share

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s new president is set to be inaugurated today as this tiny West African nation celebrates wider freedoms after a tense political standoff with its former leader.

Several heads of state are scheduled to attend Saturday’s ceremony for President Adama Barrow. He was sworn into office last month at Gambia’s embassy in neighboring Senegal as former leader Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power.

International pressure, including the threat of a regional military intervention, led Jammeh to finally accept his December election loss and fly into exile. Hundreds of thousands of Gambians welcomed Barrow’s return to Gambia soon afterward.

Barrow has pledged to reverse many of Jammeh’s actions and has committed to stay in the International Criminal Court and rejoin the Commonwealth. He also has vowed to free political prisoners.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Gambia's new president set…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Africa News