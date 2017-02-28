6:48 am, February 28, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Funeral to be held…

Funeral to be held for Briton killed in South African attack

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:01 am 02/28/2017 06:01am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mourners in South Africa plan to hold a funeral for a British woman who was allegedly tortured before being killed by attackers at her farm.

The funeral for 64-year-old Sue Howarth is to be held Tuesday afternoon in Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga province in northeastern South Africa.

Howarth died in a hospital on Feb. 21, two days after the attack. Her British husband, Robert Lynn, survived the attack and has said he was burned with a blowtorch and slashed with a knife by assailants demanding money.

Three suspects have been arrested and are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.

Eileen du Preez, a friend of Howarth, says mourners will bring 64 roses to her funeral — one for each year of the victim’s life.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Funeral to be held…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News