Funeral to be held for Briton killed in South African attack

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mourners in South Africa plan to hold a funeral for a British woman who was allegedly tortured before being killed by attackers at her farm.

The funeral for 64-year-old Sue Howarth is to be held Tuesday afternoon in Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga province in northeastern South Africa.

Howarth died in a hospital on Feb. 21, two days after the attack. Her British husband, Robert Lynn, survived the attack and has said he was burned with a blowtorch and slashed with a knife by assailants demanding money.

Three suspects have been arrested and are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.

Eileen du Preez, a friend of Howarth, says mourners will bring 64 roses to her funeral — one for each year of the victim’s life.