Burundi: UN experts say situation worsening for NGOs

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A group of United Nations human rights experts says there’s growing repression of civic groups and rights activists in Burundi amid sporadic violence stemming from the president’s disputed third term.

A statement Monday from the U.N. in Geneva said its experts believe the moves by President Pierre Nkurunziza’s government against civil society are “alarming in view of the overall situation for human rights defenders in the country.”

A number of groups have been banned and a new bill passed by the national assembly last December compels local NGOs to obtain authorization from the interior minister for any activity and to transfer funds of foreign origin through the central bank.

The statement said rights defenders who have not fled Burundi are under relentless intimidation, threat of arbitrary detention, torture and disappearance.

Africa News
