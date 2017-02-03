5:40 am, February 3, 2017
Angola’s president says he won’t run in this year’s election

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:25 am 02/03/2017 05:25am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is announcing an end to his 38 years in power.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says dos Santos announced Friday in an address to his ruling MPLA party that he will not run again in this year’s election

One of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, dos Santos has led Angola since 1979. The oil-rich southern African nation was ripped by civil war until 2002.

In March last year, reports said dos Santos told the ruling party he would leave politics in 2018.

Dos Santos says defense minister Joao Lourenco will be the ruling party’s candidate for president in the election set for August. Dos Santos remains the head of the party.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News White House World News
