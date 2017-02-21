6:35 am, February 21, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Loudoun County, northbound Va. 28 is shutdown due to a crash; detour onto Va. 267 toward Dulles Airport/Herndon.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Almost 1.4 million children…

Almost 1.4 million children face ‘imminent death:’ UN agency

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 6:29 am 02/21/2017 06:29am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations children’s agency is warning that almost 1.4 million children are at “imminent risk of death” as famine threatens parts of South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen.

The UNICEF announcement comes a day after famine was declared in parts of Unity state in South Sudan, where civil war has raged since late 2013 and where severe inflation has made food unaffordable for many.

UNICEF for months has warned about severe malnutrition in northeastern Nigeria, especially in areas that have been largely inaccessible because of the Boko Haram insurgency. The agency says nearly 500,000 children are expected to face severe malnutrition this year in Borno, Yobi and Adamawa states.

The agency says Somalia also faces drought and in Yemen’s conflict, nearly half a million children have “severe acute malnutrition.”

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Almost 1.4 million children…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News