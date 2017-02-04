10:46 am, February 8, 2017
4 killed as extremists hit hotel in Somalia’s Puntland area

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 5:11 am 02/08/2017 05:11am
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A police officer says suspected extremists tried to storm a hotel in Somalia’s northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland, sparking clashes that killed at least four people and two attackers.

Col. Faysal Abdullahi says guards at the International Village Hotel in the region’s commercial hub, Bossaso, confronted the attackers on Wednesday morning. The hotel is often frequented by government officials.

Abdullahi says four guards were killed during the confrontation.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the homegrown Islamic extremist group al-Shabab often carries out such attacks in Somalia.

The Puntland region is also combating fighters affiliated to the Islamic State group who are trying to expand areas under their control.

