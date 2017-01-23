5:00 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Turkey's Erdogan holds meeting…

Turkey’s Erdogan holds meeting with Tanzanian leaders

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 5:27 am 01/23/2017 05:27am
Share
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference after his meeting with Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Monday Jan. 23, 2017. The Turkish leader is in his first stop of his three-country visit to boost Turkish-African relations. (AP Photo/Khalfan Said)

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with Tanzania’s leaders on the first leg of his tour of Africa during which he is expected to push for the closure or takeover of schools linked to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan and Tanzanian President John Magufuli met Monday in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian government said the two presidents would sign agreements in seven areas of cooperation.

Before the trip, Erdogan said he planned to talk to African leaders about the “intense activities” of the Gulen movement on the continent. Turkey accused Gulen of leading a failed coup attempt last year.

In Tanzania, 11 schools in the Feza system inspired by Gulen have 3,000 students, just over half of them Muslim.

Erdogan will also visit Mozambique and Madagascar.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Turkey's Erdogan holds meeting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News