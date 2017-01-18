5:13 am, January 18, 2017
Tourists being evacuated from Gambia as crisis deepens

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 4:38 am 01/18/2017 04:38am
Tourists lay on the beach in Gambia's capital Banjul Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency just two days before he is supposed to cede power after losing elections last month to President-elect Adama Barrow in the December 2016 election. Barrow is vowing to take power Thursday Jan. 19, despite Jammeh's refusal to leave. (AP Photo)

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Special flights are being organized to evacuate British tourists from Gambia where the threat of a military intervention looms.

Incumbent leader Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency Tuesday, just two days before he is supposed to step aside after losing the December presidential election.

Jammeh refuses, citing voting irregularities, and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to force him out.

Travel group Thomas Cook says it plans to bring home nearly 1,000 vacationers, and four more flights were being added for Wednesday.

The evacuation is not mandatory, but offers those who want to leave the option. Many tourists here seemed unaware and continued to enjoy lying on the beach.

The state of emergency bans people from “any acts of disobedience” or violence.

