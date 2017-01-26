Tanzania: 13 people trapped as mine collapses in remote area

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — A search team in Tanzania was trying to rescue more than a dozen people trapped underground after a Chinese-owned gold mine collapsed in a remote region, a police official said Thursday.

Police commander Mponjoli Mwabulambo said a massive mound of earth collapsed early Thursday in Nyarugusu village in the country’s northeast, burying at least 13 workers, including a Chinese national.

“A rescue team has been deployed since morning. The team hasn’t managed to pull out a body,” he said.

The commander said the mine is part of a Chinese company known as RZP. It was not immediately possible to get more details about the mine’s owners.

