South Sudan says government, rebel forces clash near Malakal

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:11 am 01/26/2017 06:11am
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A South Sudan military spokesman says government and rebel forces have clashed near the northern city of Malakal.

Santo Domic Chol told The Associated Press that government forces were attacked Wednesday by a militia under the command of Johnson Olony.

Chol does not have details on any casualties, and his account cannot be independently verified. Olony cannot be reached for comment.

Residents said gunfire could still be heard Thursday at the nearby U.N. site for displaced people.

Malakal has been a hot spot in the civil war that began in December 2013. It lies in the oil-rich Upper Nile region.

The United Nations has noted “historical deep-rooted rivalries” between ethnic groups in the region. President Salva Kiir recently created more states in the Malakal area by dividing its political borders.

