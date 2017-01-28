7:45 am, January 28, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Senegal nabs Gambia official…

Senegal nabs Gambia official accused of overseeing torture

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:51 am 01/28/2017 06:51am
Share

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police in Senegal say the Gambia official accused of overseeing the torture of prisoners under former leader Yahya Jammeh has been arrested.

A police statement says Borra Colley was arrested Wednesday while trying to make his way to Guinea Bissau.

Colley had been director of the notorious Mile Two prison. He also led the Jungulars, Jammeh’s personal military of some 50 officers who reportedly went into exile with him last weekend in Equatorial Guinea.

Some former Gambian officials fled the country during the political crisis that ended this week with the arrival of new President Adama Barrow.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Senegal nabs Gambia official…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News