9:30 am, January 10, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen at 9:30 a.m.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15 is blocked in both directions at Lovettsville Road, south of Point of Rocks, for a multi-vehicle crash.

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Police: Republic of Congo…

Police: Republic of Congo opposition leader arrested

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:25 am 01/10/2017 09:25am
Share

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — A police official in Republic of Congo says an opposition leader who ran in the latest presidential election has been arrested.

The official says Andre Okombi Salissa was arrested Tuesday morning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

It was not immediately known what charges had been brought against Okombi Salissa, who lost last year’s election to longtime incumbent Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

Okombi Salissa was once a member of the presidential majority but left the party last year after Sassou N’Guesso held a referendum to change the constitution, allowing him to seek a third mandate.

Sassou N’Guesso first ruled the country from 1979 until a 1992 election defeat. He took power again in 1997 and has since won three elections.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Police: Republic of Congo…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News