Pistol discharge wounds 2 at Nigeria’s presidential mansion

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government says two people were wounded at the entrance to the presidential mansion when a pistol accidentally discharged.

A statement from State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, said the pistol that went off Wednesday belonged to a security official not attached to the president who was surrendering his weapon at the gates to Aso Rock Villa, as State House is called.

It’s a sprawling compound perched on one of the hills surrounding the capital.

The statement says the security official and a female caterer were hit by “a pellet from the bullet” when the pistol discharged by accident.

It says they were treated at State House clinic and released.

The statement says: “The presidency wishes to reassure all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power.”

