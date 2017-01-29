9:15 am, January 29, 2017
Africa News

Nigerian gunmen attack convoy on northeast highway, 7 killed

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:01 am 01/29/2017 09:01am
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses say gunmen believed to be Nigeria’s Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked a convoy of motorists along a recently secured highway, killing at least seven people and injuring many others, including soldiers in a military escort.

The Maiduguri-Biu highway has been one of the most dangerous routes in northeastern Nigeria for three years because of Boko Haram attacks. Nigeria’s military recaptured it last year, but the military escorts motorists along the road.

Eyewitness Dauda Pambe said he was among the travelers guarded by soldiers when gunmen launched the ambush attack on Saturday. He said the first vehicle’s tire was hit, preventing the driver from proceeding, so passengers got out and fled into the bush.

Neither the police nor the military has yet issued a statement on the attack.

