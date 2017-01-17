11:12 am, January 17, 2017
Nigeria: Military jet mistakenly bombs refugees, aid workers

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 10:54 am 01/17/2017 10:54am
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military says a fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed refugees and aid workers, killing and wounding an unknown number of civilians.

Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor tells reporters the accidental bombardment Tuesday in northeastern Rann, near the border with Cameroon, killed “some” civilians and wounded aid workers including some Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He says two soldiers were wounded, but he did not have a final toll.

Irabor says he ordered the mission going on geographic coordinates for an alleged gathering of Boko Haram insurgents.

The general, who is the theater commander for counterinsurgency operations in northeast Nigeria, says there will be an investigation.

