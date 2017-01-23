4:58 pm, January 25, 2017
Liberia: Charles Taylor’s ex-wife named as VP candidate

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 7:42 am 01/23/2017 07:42am
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s international soccer star turned presidential candidate has named the ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor as his running mate.

In a statement broadcast by Liberian radio stations Monday morning, George Weah said he and Jewel Howard-Taylor would head a coalition of three parties for the October election. Both currently serve as senators.

Weah ran as president in Liberia’s first postwar election in 2005, losing in a runoff to current President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Charles Taylor headed the rebellion that kicked off 14 years of civil conflict in Liberia. He became president in 1997 and stepped down in 2003. He and Jewel Howard-Taylor divorced in 2005, one year before he was transferred to The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. He was convicted in 2012.

