Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » IMF's Lagarde in Central…

IMF’s Lagarde in Central African Republic to urge support

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:41 am 01/25/2017 09:41am
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The managing director of the International Monetary Fund is making her first visit to Central African Republic to encourage the global community to support a country whose infrastructure has been “shattered” by conflict.

Christine Lagarde was in the deeply impoverished nation on Wednesday and later was stopping in Uganda on her African visit.

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera called for IMF support in mobilizing international donors to assist with the country’s challenges in disarming fighters, welcoming back refugees and reviving the economy.

Lagarde pointed to the IMF Executive Board’s approval in July of a three-year, $120 million arrangement under its Extended Credit Facility.

She also urged the country to help itself by improving its tax collection, calling it one of the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa.

