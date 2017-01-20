2:18 am, January 20, 2017
Gambian leader told to cede power or be forced out

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 2:07 am 01/20/2017 02:07am
A convoy of Senegal soldiers en route towards the Gambia boarder with Senegal near Karang, Senegal, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Senegalese troops charged into neighboring Gambia late Thursday to support the country's newly inaugurated president, while longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh showed no sign of stepping down. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) —  Gambia’s defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power by noon Friday or he will be dislodged by a regional force that has already moved into the country, West African officials said.

If Jammeh refuses to leave Gambia by midday the regional troops will force him out, said Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.

A West African regional force including tanks moved into Gambia Thursday evening and has met no resistance, said de Souza. The regional force charged into Gambia after the inauguration of Adama Barrow as the country’s new president and the U.N. Security Council voted to approve the regional military intervention.

Barrow, who won Gambia’s presidential election in December, was sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, where he was for his safety.

