Gambia president-elect plans inauguration…

Gambia president-elect plans inauguration in Senegal

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 4:58 am 01/19/2017 04:58am
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s president-elect says he will be sworn in to office Thursday at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, as his country’s political crisis continues.

The Facebook and Twitter accounts for Adama Barrow, run by his staff, say the inauguration will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. in the embassy in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.

Barrow won the December election, but President Yahya Jammeh, in power for more than two decades, is refusing to step down, saying he does not accept the result, citing irregularities. Jammeh’s mandate expired at midnight and troops from Senegal and other West African countries have positioned themselves on Gambia’s border with the intention of forcing Jammeh to cede power.

Mauritania’s leader made a last-ditch diplomatic effort late Wednesday, meeting with Jammeh in Banjul before flying to Senegal.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News White House World News
