Africa News

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:46 am 01/22/2017 04:46am
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh departs at Banjul airport Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Jammeh announced early Saturday he has decided to relinquish power, after hours of last-ditch talks with regional leaders and the threat by a regional military force to make him leave. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s capital is awaiting the arrival of the country’s new leader and an era of democracy, hours after the authoritarian ruler flew of 22 years flew into exile with an extraordinary set of assurances from the international community.

Even as new President Adama Barrow remained in neighboring Senegal on Sunday awaiting a triumphant return after a whirlwind political crisis, former leader Yahya Jammeh is guaranteed the right to come home.

A joint declaration issued shortly after Jammeh left by the United Nations, African Union and West African regional bloc says the bodies will work with Barrow’s government to make sure Jammeh, his family and his close associates are not the target of punishment.

Jammeh was last seen flying toward Equatorial Guinea.

A regional military force is securing Gambia’s capital, Banjul.

Topics:
Africa News Breaking News World News
Africa News