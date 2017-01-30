9:31 am, January 31, 2017
First woman leader of Liberia is laid to rest in Ohio

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:27 pm 01/30/2017 01:27pm
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Mourners in central Ohio wore traditional black funeral attire with vibrant green scarves to remember the first woman to serve as head of state of the Republic of Liberia.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2kjAZ5g ) Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry had been living in suburban Columbus for the past several years when she succumbed to a lengthy illness on Jan. 8 at age 77. She was laid to rest Saturday in Reynoldsburg.

Fahnbulleh-Perry first entered the national spotlight in 1996, when she was appointed to head a six-member Council of State of the Liberia National Transitional Government amid a yearslong civil war.

Four fellow members were violent warlords. But Fahnbulleh-Perry, the only woman serving on the council, was able to bring peace among rival factions in the west African nation.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Topics:
Africa News Latest News
