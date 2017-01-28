3:15 pm, January 28, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Ethiopia faces new drought,…

Ethiopia faces new drought, seeks urgent aid for 5 million

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 2:56 pm 01/28/2017 02:56pm
Share

WARDER, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia is struggling to counter a new drought in its east that authorities say has left 5.6 million people in urgent need of assistance.

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien visited the remote region on Saturday, saying that “these people are really struggling to survive.” He cautioned, however, against “dramatizing by saying this may degenerate into famine.”

Last year’s drought left 10.2 million people hungry and killed several hundred thousand of the animals that the local pastoralists depend on for their livelihood.

For this drought, Ethiopia’s government is appealing for $948 million from the international community. The country’s disaster prevention chief, Mitiku Kassa, says the government has allocated than $47 million.

The charity Save the Children warns that malnourished refugees are arriving from neighboring Somalia as well, compounding the crisis.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Ethiopia faces new drought,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News