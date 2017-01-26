12:03 pm, January 27, 2017
Death toll in Somalia hotel blast rises to 26, police say

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:50 am 01/26/2017 08:50am
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police official says the death toll in Wednesday’s attack on a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 26.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says 52 others were injured in the assault that began with a suicide car bomb exploding at the hotel gate. He says some of the victims who suffered horrific wounds died in hospitals.

Islamic extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The homegrown extremist group is also announcing that it has killed three Somalis it says collaborated with the CIA and Kenyan and Somali governments.

Pro-al-Shabab websites say the three men were accused of helping in carrying out airstrikes against al-Shabab officials.

The sites say the men were killed in a public square in Yaqbarawe, a town in the southwest.

