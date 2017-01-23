Congo expels Human Rights Watch researcher a second time

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Congo expelled one of its researchers for the second time in less than six months.

The group said Monday that immigration authorities on Friday escorted Ida Sawyer, its Central Africa director, across the border into Rwanda after annulling her visa.

Sawyer, based in Congo since 2008, had her work permit revoked last August and was in Brussels before returning in January after receiving a visa from the embassy there.

Congo spokesman Lambert Mende said Sawyer made “false declarations” and “changed the order of names in her passport.” He said officials who allowed Sawyer to enter in the city of Goma had been sanctioned.

Tensions are high in Congo amid uncertainty over the timing of the next election.

