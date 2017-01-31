Clashes between farmers, herdsmen kill 6 in central Nigeria

YOLA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say at least six people have been killed in communal violence between mostly Christian farmers and mostly Muslim herdsmen in central Nigeria.

David Misal, a police spokesman for Taraba state, says the violence between Fulani herdsmen and farmers from the Mumuye ethnic group began Friday and continued Tuesday morning in the Lau local government area. He says 80 houses have been burned.

Witnesses say Tuesday’s violence began when youth from the Mumuye group attacked a Fulani village.

Clashes between farmers and herdsmen over land are common in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt region.

Tensions in Taraba state increased earlier this month when governor Darius Ishaku was quoted in local media urging Christian farmers to rise up against “terrorists.”

