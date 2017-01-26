12:06 pm, January 27, 2017
Burundi: Army major killed as violence persists

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:16 am 01/26/2017 06:16am
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A military official says an army major has been shot and killed by a colleague in a remote area of Burundi.

Army spokesman Col. Gaspard Baratuza says in a statement that the alleged killer of Maj. Dieudonne Karashira has been arrested and is under interrogation. He has no information on the possible motive behind the Wednesday night attack.

This is the latest incident in nearly two years of political violence sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to extend his rule beyond two terms.

Karashira was attached to Cankuzo military camp about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, Bujumbura.

Baratuza says Karashira was in charge of intelligence at the military camp and was killed while on patrol.

Burundi accuses Rwanda of backing rebels opposed to Nkurunziza, charges that Rwanda denies.

Africa News Government News Latest News World News
