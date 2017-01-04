Gambia leader, pressured to go, declares state of emergency

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, just two days before he is supposed to cede power after losing elections last month.

Jammeh is refusing to step down despite international pressure and the threat by other West African nations of a military intervention.

The 90-day state of emergency would begin immediately. It was announced Tuesday on state television.

In the announcement, Jammeh also blamed what he calls the unprecedented level of foreign involvement in Gambia’s election.

President-elect Adama Barrow, the man who ousted Jammeh in the December election, is vowing to take power on Thursday despite Jammeh’s refusal to leave.

Jammeh says the country must wait for Gambia’s supreme court to decide on the ruling party’s challenge to the election results, a delay that could take months. On Monday, Gambia’s chief justice recused himself and said he could not rule on Jammeh’s request for an injunction blocking Barrow’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, members of Jammeh’s cabinet are fleeing. Gambia’s foreign affairs minister, along with the ministers of finance, trade and environment, all have resigned, a political official in Banjul said Tuesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. The country’s information minister earlier went into exile in Senegal.

Jammeh has ruled Gambia for more than 22 years. He initially went on state television to concede his election defeat, only to make a dramatic about-face a week later.

West Africa’s regional bloc has a standby force for possible military intervention if Jammeh doesn’t step down when his mandate ends this week.

The regional bloc, ECOWAS, has urged Barrow to stay in Dakar, Senegal until Thursday’s inauguration for his safety. He was unable to leave Senegal on Monday to attend the funeral for his 7-year-old son, who was fatally mauled by a dog a day earlier.

Associated Press writer Krista Larson contributed to this report.

