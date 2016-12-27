3:51 pm, December 27, 2016
Somali Parliament sworn in amid UN criticism over elections

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 3:34 pm 12/27/2016 03:34pm
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s chief justice has sworn in 243 new members of parliament amid criticism from the international community over irregularities in their elections.

The lawmakers are to select the country’s president on a date to be announced.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia called Tuesday for a redo of the flawed balloting that took place for some seats in October and November. It says there were a number of “egregious cases of abuse of the electoral process, including seats reserved for women candidates only that were ultimately taken by male candidates.”

In a statement, the U.N. Somalia mission said violence, corruption, intimidation and the unauthorized substitution of electoral college delegates also marred voting.

The mission says the decision to not disqualify candidates who allegedly committed election irregularities represents a blanket amnesty.

