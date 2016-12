By The Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities say at least nine people have drowned and 21 are missing after a boat capsized on Lake Albert on Christmas day.

Police say 15 people survived.

District Police Commander John Rutangira says 45 football fans had crowded into the fishing boat.

Rutangira says nine bodies have been found so far.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments