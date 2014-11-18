5:38 pm, March 11, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An AT&T spokeswoman says a nationwide outage has been resolved. A hardware issue had caused some calls not to connect Saturday morning.

WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

Courtesy National Park Service

Cold weather endangers cherry blossoms, but there’s still hope

D.C.’s beloved cherry blossoms are in deep danger from the weekend blast of arctic air, but there’s hope that the waters of the Tidal Basin might provide a bit of a thermal blanket to protect the delicate buds.

DC

Flashback: Terrorists took 150 hostages in DC

Armed terrorists stormed three D.C. buildings and took nearly 150 people hostage 40 years ago. The D.C. Council — and a former WTOP anchor — reflect on the Hanafi siege, which left 2 dead.

Sports Columns

Redskins fire GM, imperil loyalty of fans

Redskins fans are steamed: As NFL free agency opened on Thursday, the Skins fired general manger Scot McCloughan and lost three key players. | WR Pryor joins Redskins; agent says Cousins signs

Vote Now

Win cash for your school

243 schools in the DC region have the chance to win up to $15,000 from WTOP! Vote now.