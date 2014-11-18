8:40 pm, March 11, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

AP/Mike Tripp

Winter strikes back: Nor'easter to unleash heavy snow

The spring-like warmth has quickly turned into unseasonably cold temperatures. Now, forecasters expect a nor'easter to sock the Northeast Monday and Tuesday, bringing with it snow and high winds.

DC

Flashback: Terrorists took 150 hostages in DC

Armed terrorists stormed three D.C. buildings and took nearly 150 people hostage 40 years ago. The D.C. Council — and a former WTOP anchor — reflect on the Hanafi siege, which left 2 dead.

Sports Columns

Redskins fire GM, imperil loyalty of fans

Redskins fans are steamed: As NFL free agency opened on Thursday, the Skins fired general manger Scot McCloughan and lost three key players. | WR Pryor joins Redskins; agent says Cousins signs

Vote Now

Win cash for your school

243 schools in the DC region have the chance to win up to $15,000 from WTOP! Vote now.