WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

Flashback: Terrorists take 3 DC buildings, 150 hostages

40 years ago this week, armed militants stormed three downtown buildings and took nearly 150 people hostage -- an event largely forgotten, but a former WTOP newsman remembers it well: “It quickly became apparent that these were three interconnected incidents." Before it was over, a local reporter and security guard were dead and then-councilman Marion Barry wounded. Watch video of newly released images.

Sports

Column: Redskins fire GM McCloughan, imperil loyalty of fans

Redskins fans are steamed: As NFL free agency opened on Thursday, the Skins fired general manger Scot McCloughan and lost three key players to other teams.

Money

Report: Chipotle shutting down Asian ShopHouse chain

The build-your-own Asian fare chain has 15 locations in D.C., Chicago and Southern California, all of which are scheduled to close effective March 17.

