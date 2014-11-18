WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

40 years ago this week, armed militants stormed three downtown buildings and took nearly 150 people hostage -- an event largely forgotten, but a former WTOP newsman remembers it well: “It quickly became apparent that these were three interconnected incidents." Before it was over, a local reporter and security guard were dead and then-councilman Marion Barry wounded. Watch video of newly released images.
Redskins fans are steamed: As NFL free agency opened on Thursday, the Skins fired general manger Scot McCloughan and lost three key players to other teams.
The build-your-own Asian fare chain has 15 locations in D.C., Chicago and Southern California, all of which are scheduled to close effective March 17.
