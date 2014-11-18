2:32 pm, March 9, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

DC restaurant owners sue Trump hotel, claim unfair competition

A D.C. restaurant is suing President Donald Trump, saying the Trump International Hotel, which sits just blocks from the White House, represents unfair competition for other businesses in the District because people who might want to curry favor with the president would choose to spend money there.

Money

Where are best places to work in 2017?

Fortune Magazine has released its list of the best places to work this year, and seven companies headquartered in the D.C. area made the cut.

DC

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon: Getting around

Find out which roads will be closed for Saturday's marathon.

Vote Now

Win cash for your school

243 schools in the DC region have the chance to win up to $15,000 from WTOP! Vote now.