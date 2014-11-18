WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

The National Park Service has released dozens of photographs of President Donald Trump's inauguration in response to news media requests that appear to counter Trump's claim that up to 1.5 million attended the event at the Capitol and National Mall.
It could still turn out to be just a rainy washout or even no precipitation at all. But a system coming from the Midwest could bring the D.C. area some snow.
A jovial Donald Trump greeted the first wave of tourists to the White House since his inauguration Tuesday. See photos and videos of the visit.
243 schools in the DC region have the chance to win up to $15,000 from WTOP! Vote now.