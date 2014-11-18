WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

4:02 pm, March 7, 2017
Courtesy National Park Service

Park Service releases photos of inauguration crowds

The National Park Service has released dozens of photographs of President Donald Trump's inauguration in response to news media requests that appear to counter Trump's claim that up to 1.5 million attended the event at the Capitol and National Mall.

Weather

Chance of snow in weekend forecast

It could still turn out to be just a rainy washout or even no precipitation at all. But a system coming from the Midwest could bring the D.C. area some snow.

White House

Trump welcomes White House tourists

A jovial Donald Trump greeted the first wave of tourists to the White House since his inauguration Tuesday. See photos and videos of the visit.

