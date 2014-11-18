WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

8:07 pm, February 22, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Lighter caused Lorton house fire that killed boy

The fire that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lorton, Virginia, on Tuesday night was caused by “inappropriate use of a lighter” by the child, the fire department said Wednesday.

The mesmerizing Infinity Mirrors exhibition

From polka-dotted orbs to nonstop reflections, here are five reasons the new exhibit at the Hirshhorn will be your new obsession -- and a video overview of the show.

DC burger bar celebrates local, grass-fed beef

The latest addition to the District's burger landscape offers something new to diners: grass-fed beef sourced from Virginia family farms.

Cash for Schools

Click for Kids

Principals and vice principals, nominate your schools to win cash. The grand prize is $15,000.