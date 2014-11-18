WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

1:59 pm, February 17, 2017
AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Report: DC area’s immigrant population nearly doubles

Almost 30 years ago, immigrants made up just 12 percent of the local population. That percentage has nearly doubled in recent years, to 23 percent, a new report says. The State of the Region: Human Capital Report, from the Council of Governments, offers the latest snapshot of the region’s immigrant population.

Living

How investing in child care pays off

Fixing the nation's child care problems is critical for the future. WTOP's Rachel Nania takes an in-depth look at what needs to be done.

Nationals

Max Scherzer Opening Day start in doubt

Max Scherzer can’t grip the ball properly, and has just begun to throw after a hairline knuckle fracture. Even he has doubts about April.

Photos

Bidding Farewell to Bao Bao

The National Zoo is preparing to send one of its superstars, giant panda Bao Bao, to China next week. But her fans still have time to say goodbye.