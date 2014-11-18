5:24 pm, January 24, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Local Congress members criticize Trump's federal hiring freeze

Congress members from the D.C. area are criticizing the executive order issued by President Donald Trump that puts a hiring freeze on much of the federal government. A Democrat called it “a mindless way to manage,” while a Republican called the move an attempt to balance the budget “on the backs of our federal workforce.”

TV

2017 Super Bowl ad sneak peeks and previews

Commercials for Super Bowl 51 are already beginning to build buzz online. We've rounded up a few of them here. Check out this sneak peek.

Entertainment

Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'

The candy-colored love letter to musicals has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations. See videos of some of the nominations.

Inauguration

How did Trump's inauguration crowd compare?

President Donald Trump promised “massive crowds” for his inauguration Friday. Did they show up?